Meet Dr. Marcela Chaván

Dr. Marcela Chaván grew up in Tucumán, the smallest province in Argentina, and historically known as the birthplace of the South American country’s independence, where the Argentine Declaration of Independence from Spain was signed in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán in 1816.

“Growing up there shaped my sense of identity and gave me a deep appreciation for history, perseverance and the power of storytelling,” Chaván said.

She now teaches Interpersonal Communication; Leadership Communication; Intercultural Communication; Peacebuilding, Communication and Culture and Oral Communication at Oral Roberts University.

Q. When it comes to your field of study, what fascinates you?

“Communication is at the core of what it means to be human,” Chaván said. “It is essential for relationships, leadership and even survival. What fascinates me most is the paradox of our times: we have more tools for communication than ever before, yet we struggle more than ever to truly connect.”

Chaván emphasized the importance of seeing the image of God in the people we communicate with, even with people we may not like or want to talk to. Listening and understanding are just as important as speaking eloquently, Chaván believes.

“When we communicate with purpose, we bridge divides, heal wounds and spread the kingdom of God on earth,” Chaván said.

Q. Which is your favorite class to teach, and why?

“I don’t have a favorite class because, for me, the joy of teaching comes from making each course relevant and dynamic, responding to students’ needs and the evolving world around us,” Chaván said. “If a course isn’t serving a purpose beyond the classroom, then it’s just theory without impact. My goal is always to ensure students see the connection between what they learn and how they can use it to lead, serve and transform the world.”

Q. What are your hobbies?

Creative writing is one of her hobbies, Chaván said.

“Writing has always been a part of me—an outlet to capture the world as I see it, feel it and dream it,” she said. “I write short stories and poetry, weaving emotions, experiences and perspectives that often go unspoken.”

Q. What jobs did you have before you became a professor?

“My path has been anything but conventional,” Chaván said. “I’ve had the privilege of contributing to education, ministry and media in various ways. I developed a curriculum for new believers and youths, co-edited a journal on scientific advancements, hosted my radio program and was a segment producer for a TV show that was broadcast all throughout Latin America.”

Chaván also worked as a copy editor for the Church of God magazine El Evangelio and the Argentinean Church of God newspaper Avance Nacional.

“Leadership has been a central theme throughout my career,” Chaván said. “I directed two leadership centers, led national education campaigns, managed partnerships and grants overseas and worked with nonprofits and professional organizations at the leadership level.”

Q. What brought you to ORU?

Chaván believes God, not just chance, led her to ORU.

“The mission and vision of this university are not just words on a website; they are a living, breathing call to equip whole leaders who will impact the world,” Chaván said. “That mission resonated so deeply with me that I knew this was where I belonged.

“ORU has allowed me to serve in higher education with a sense of divine purpose, knowing that I am shaping students academically, spiritually and as future leaders. How cool is that?”

Q. What is one way God has surprised you in life?

“The biggest surprise is realizing that God’s purpose and plan for me was far greater than anything I could have imagined,” Chaván said. “I am the granddaughter of immigrants who came from different countries, seeking a better future. They didn’t leave behind wealth, but they left me a legacy of hard work, faith and perseverance.

“Now, here I am — reliving their immigrant journey in a new country, in a new language, using my profession to serve God,” Chaván said. “I know this is exactly where I am meant to be.”

Q. For your dream vacation, where would you go and what would you do?

Chaván would choose to retreat near a river or lake in the mountains. She would spend time writing, reflecting and immersing herself in nature.

If she was in the mood for a fast-paced adventure, Chaván would travel to Córdoba or Buenos Aires to remember the history, observe the architecture and experience the culture. She would also enjoy traveling to Europe to see Montecatini in Italy or the landscapes of Switzerland.

Q. If someone wrote a book about your life, what would it be called?

A book about her life would be called “She Dared,” Chaván suggested.

“Life is not about waiting for opportunities; it’s about daring to take the first step, even when the path is unclear,” Chaván said.

Q. What is one of your favorite memories from the time you were a college student?

Chaván’s favorite memory from college was riding a motorcycle with her husband to and from the campus of their university: Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, Argentina.

“We would drive along Sabbatini Avenue, which eventually turned into a highway, chasing our dreams together,” Chaván recounted. She and her husband were newly married at the time.

“That memory is so special to me because it represents everything I believe in — perseverance, faith, and partnership,” Chaván said. “We didn’t have everything figured out, but we knew that if we did our part, God would do the rest. And He did.”

Q. What advice do you have for students who want to be successful in college and life after graduation?

Chaván advises students to explore and develop multiple different skills, and to not limit themselves to learning about only one subject.

“More importantly, be a solution-maker,” Chaván said. “If you see a gap in your field, don’t wait for someone else to fill it—God gave you talents for a reason. Take the first step. Send that application. Speak up. Create what is missing. The world is not changed by people who sit back and wait — it’s changed by those who dare to step forward in faith.”