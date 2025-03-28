The Oracle

Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati, a computer science junior, and Hayden Jones, a business management junior, want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events at Oral Roberts University.
‘Delivery Boys’
March 28, 2025
Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, a pre-med sophomore, and Abigail Sosa, an international business junior, want to create Captivated Nights to bring revival to Oral Roberts University.
‘Captivated by Jesus’
March 28, 2025
From left to right, Dr. Greg Meyer, director of the Graduate Professional Counseling Program at ORU; Dr. Renee J. Wilson, licensed professional counselor; Clay Rojas, president of Total Athlete Mental Health; and Mariah-Cauhryn L. Smelser, former professional basketball player and psychology graduate, discuss mental health challenges and support strategies during a Mindful Monday event at ORU’s Global Learning Center on Feb. 1.
‘You’re not alone’: ORU strengthens mental-health support 
March 15, 2025
ORU junior Levi Church prepares a drink for a customer at the Divine Coffee Co. in the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.
Meet the ORU junior who runs his own coffee company
February 28, 2025
Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
February 7, 2025
“My path has been anything but conventional,” said Dr. Marcela Chaván, who grew up in Argentina and now teaches communication classes at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Marcela Chaván
March 12, 2025
“I know our names are on our birth certificates, but there's something deeper that identifies you in the Kingdom,” says Dr. Jeffrey Voth, professor of theology and practical ministry at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Jeffrey Voth
February 16, 2025
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
September 27, 2024
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
September 24, 2024
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
Meet Dr. Marcela Chaván

Elizabeth Hodgson, Staff Writer
March 12, 2025
Juda Guevara
“My path has been anything but conventional,” said Dr. Marcela Chaván, who grew up in Argentina and now teaches communication classes at Oral Roberts University.

Dr. Marcela Chaván grew up in Tucumán, the smallest province in Argentina, and historically known as the birthplace of the South American country’s independence, where the Argentine Declaration of Independence from Spain was signed in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán in 1816.

Growing up there shaped my sense of identity and gave me a deep appreciation for history, perseverance and the power of storytelling,” Chaván said.

She now teaches Interpersonal Communication; Leadership Communication; Intercultural Communication; Peacebuilding, Communication and Culture and Oral Communication at Oral Roberts University.

Q. When it comes to your field of study, what fascinates you?

Communication is at the core of what it means to be human,” Chaván said. It is essential for relationships, leadership and even survival. What fascinates me most is the paradox of our times: we have more tools for communication than ever before, yet we struggle more than ever to truly connect.”

Chaván emphasized the importance of seeing the image of God in the people we communicate with, even with people we may not like or want to talk to. Listening and understanding are just as important as speaking eloquently, Chaván believes.

When we communicate with purpose, we bridge divides, heal wounds and spread the kingdom of God on earth,” Chaván said.

Q. Which is your favorite class to teach, and why?

I dont have a favorite class because, for me, the joy of teaching comes from making each course relevant and dynamic, responding to students’ needs and the evolving world around us,” Chaván said. If a course isnt serving a purpose beyond the classroom, then its just theory without impact. My goal is always to ensure students see the connection between what they learn and how they can use it to lead, serve and transform the world.”

Q. What are your hobbies?

Creative writing is one of her hobbies, Chaván said.

Writing has always been a part of me—an outlet to capture the world as I see it, feel it and dream it,” she said. I write short stories and poetry, weaving emotions, experiences and perspectives that often go unspoken.”

Q. What jobs did you have before you became a professor?

My path has been anything but conventional,” Chaván said. Ive had the privilege of contributing to education, ministry and media in various ways. I developed a curriculum for new believers and youths, co-edited a journal on scientific advancements, hosted my radio program and was a segment producer for a TV show that was broadcast all throughout Latin America.”

Chaván also worked as a copy editor for the Church of God magazine El Evangelio and the Argentinean Church of God newspaper Avance Nacional.

Leadership has been a central theme throughout my career,” Chaván said. I directed two leadership centers, led national education campaigns, managed partnerships and grants overseas and worked with nonprofits and professional organizations at the leadership level.”

Q. What brought you to ORU?

Chaván believes God, not just chance, led her to ORU.

The mission and vision of this university are not just words on a website; they are a living, breathing call to equip whole leaders who will impact the world,” Chaván said. That mission resonated so deeply with me that I knew this was where I belonged.

“ORU has allowed me to serve in higher education with a sense of divine purpose, knowing that I am shaping students academically, spiritually and as future leaders. How cool is that?”

Q. What is one way God has surprised you in life?

The biggest surprise is realizing that Gods purpose and plan for me was far greater than anything I could have imagined,” Chaván said. I am the granddaughter of immigrants who came from different countries, seeking a better future. They didnt leave behind wealth, but they left me a legacy of hard work, faith and perseverance.

Now, here I am — reliving their immigrant journey in a new country, in a new language, using my profession to serve God,” Chaván said. I know this is exactly where I am meant to be.”

Q. For your dream vacation, where would you go and what would you do?

Chaván would choose to retreat near a river or lake in the mountains. She would spend time writing, reflecting and immersing herself in nature.

If she was in the mood for a fast-paced adventure, Chaván would travel to Córdoba or Buenos Aires to remember the history, observe the architecture and experience the culture. She would also enjoy traveling to Europe to see Montecatini in Italy or the landscapes of Switzerland.

Q. If someone wrote a book about your life, what would it be called?

A book about her life would be called She Dared,” Chaván suggested.

Life is not about waiting for opportunities; its about daring to take the first step, even when the path is unclear,” Chaván said.

Q. What is one of your favorite memories from the time you were a college student?

Chaváns favorite memory from college was riding a motorcycle with her husband to and from the campus of their university: Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, Argentina.

We would drive along Sabbatini Avenue, which eventually turned into a highway, chasing our dreams together,” Chaván recounted. She and her husband were newly married at the time.

That memory is so special to me because it represents everything I believe in — perseverance, faith, and partnership,” Chaván said. We didnt have everything figured out, but we knew that if we did our part, God would do the rest. And He did.”

Q. What advice do you have for students who want to be successful in college and life after graduation?

Chaván advises students to explore and develop multiple different skills, and to not limit themselves to learning about only one subject.

More importantly, be a solution-maker,” Chaván said. If you see a gap in your field, dont wait for someone else to fill it—God gave you talents for a reason. Take the first step. Send that application. Speak up. Create what is missing. The world is not changed by people who sit back and wait — its changed by those who dare to step forward in faith.”

