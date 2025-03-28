‘You’re not alone’: ORU strengthens mental-health support 

Inside ORU’s Graduate Center, students gather every other Monday evening for “Mindful Monday,” a mental health initiative aimed at fostering open discussions on emotional well-being.

Initially created for student-athletes, the initiative has since expanded, welcoming faculty, administrators and students from all backgrounds to build a supportive campus community, said the organizer, Remy Manghum, the Aerobic Center’s gym manager and a master’s student in counseling.

“Students face overwhelming academic pressures, social expectations and personal challenges, and they often don’t know where to turn for support,” said Remy Manghum, the Aerobic Center’s gym manager and a master’s student in counseling.

“Many hesitate to seek help because they fear judgment or believe they should handle things on their own.”

Mental health is a growing concern for Generation Z, particularly for college students balancing coursework, relationships and future career aspirations, said Dr. Greg Meyer, director of ORU’s Master of Arts in Professional Counseling program. ORU’s initiatives, such as Mindful Monday and the university’s Counseling Services, aim to normalize conversations about mental health and provide accessible support systems, Meyer said.

“Our society promotes radical individualism, but isolation is never healthy. Humans are meant to be in relationships and communities,” Meyer said. “Too often, students believe that asking for help is a sign of weakness when, in reality, it’s a step toward strength and healing.”

Nearly two-thirds of Gen Z, or 65%, reported experiencing at least one mental health problem in the past two years, according to a 2023 study by Oliver Wyman and The News Movement.

Social media, academic stress and global uncertainty are key contributors to this crisis, Meyer added. The curated nature of social media creates unrealistic expectations, leading to heightened anxiety.

“Students often compare their real-life struggles to someone else’s highlight reel, which creates a distorted sense of reality and self-worth,” he said.

Stigma remains a significant barrier to treatment, as it can lead to self-doubt, shame and reluctance to seek help. Combating stigma requires open conversations, education, and increased awareness.

To address this, ORU is expanding its mental health services. Mindful Monday offers a judgment-free space for students to share and reflect, Manghum said.

For students interested in joining the discussion, the program meets every other Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Graduate Center, second floor, ELI Center.

Meanwhile, the university’s Counseling Services provide confidential support, emphasizing early intervention as a key factor in mental health.

Additionally, educational workshops have been integrated into campus life to equip students with practical coping skills and emotional resilience strategies, Manghum said.

“The key to overcoming mental health challenges is knowing you’re not alone,” he said. “We are here to support one another, and the more we talk about these issues, the less power stigma holds over us.”

Students who need assistance can contact ORU Counseling Services at 918-495-6581, ORU Student Life Office at 918-495-7703, or ORU Security at 918-495-7750. Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services, or COPES, is available for off-campus support at 918-744-4800.