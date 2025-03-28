The Oracle

Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati, a computer science junior, and Hayden Jones, a business management junior, want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events at Oral Roberts University.
‘Delivery Boys’
March 28, 2025
Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, a pre-med sophomore, and Abigail Sosa, an international business junior, want to create Captivated Nights to bring revival to Oral Roberts University.
‘Captivated by Jesus’
March 28, 2025
From left to right, Dr. Greg Meyer, director of the Graduate Professional Counseling Program at ORU; Dr. Renee J. Wilson, licensed professional counselor; Clay Rojas, president of Total Athlete Mental Health; and Mariah-Cauhryn L. Smelser, former professional basketball player and psychology graduate, discuss mental health challenges and support strategies during a Mindful Monday event at ORU’s Global Learning Center on Feb. 1.
‘You’re not alone’: ORU strengthens mental-health support 
March 15, 2025
ORU junior Levi Church prepares a drink for a customer at the Divine Coffee Co. in the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.
Meet the ORU junior who runs his own coffee company
February 28, 2025
Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
February 7, 2025
“My path has been anything but conventional,” said Dr. Marcela Chaván, who grew up in Argentina and now teaches communication classes at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Marcela Chaván
March 12, 2025
“I know our names are on our birth certificates, but there's something deeper that identifies you in the Kingdom,” says Dr. Jeffrey Voth, professor of theology and practical ministry at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Jeffrey Voth
February 16, 2025
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
September 27, 2024
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
September 24, 2024
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
‘You’re not alone’: ORU strengthens mental-health support 

Joao Mesquita, Staff Writer
March 15, 2025

Inside ORU’s Graduate Center, students gather every other Monday evening for “Mindful Monday,” a mental health initiative aimed at fostering open discussions on emotional well-being.

Initially created for student-athletes, the initiative has since expanded, welcoming faculty, administrators and students from all backgrounds to build a supportive campus community, said the organizer, Remy Manghum, the Aerobic Center’s gym manager and a master’s student in counseling.

“Students face overwhelming academic pressures, social expectations and personal challenges, and they often don’t know where to turn for support,” said Remy Manghum, the Aerobic Center’s gym manager and a master’s student in counseling.

“Many hesitate to seek help because they fear judgment or believe they should handle things on their own.”

Mental health is a growing concern for Generation Z, particularly for college students balancing coursework, relationships and future career aspirations, said Dr. Greg Meyer, director of ORU’s Master of Arts in Professional Counseling program. ORU’s initiatives, such as Mindful Monday and the university’s Counseling Services, aim to normalize conversations about mental health and provide accessible support systems, Meyer said.

“Our society promotes radical individualism, but isolation is never healthy. Humans are meant to be in relationships and communities,” Meyer said. “Too often, students believe that asking for help is a sign of weakness when, in reality, it’s a step toward strength and healing.”

Nearly two-thirds of Gen Z, or 65%, reported experiencing at least one mental health problem in the past two years, according to a 2023 study by Oliver Wyman and The News Movement.

Social media, academic stress and global uncertainty are key contributors to this crisis, Meyer added. The curated nature of social media creates unrealistic expectations, leading to heightened anxiety.

“Students often compare their real-life struggles to someone else’s highlight reel, which creates a distorted sense of reality and self-worth,” he said.

Stigma remains a significant barrier to treatment, as it can lead to self-doubt, shame and reluctance to seek help. Combating stigma requires open conversations, education, and increased awareness.

To address this, ORU is expanding its mental health services. Mindful Monday offers a judgment-free space for students to share and reflect, Manghum said.

For students interested in joining the discussion, the program meets every other Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Graduate Center, second floor, ELI Center.

Meanwhile, the university’s Counseling Services provide confidential support, emphasizing early intervention as a key factor in mental health.

Additionally, educational workshops have been integrated into campus life to equip students with practical coping skills and emotional resilience strategies, Manghum said.

“The key to overcoming mental health challenges is knowing you’re not alone,” he said. “We are here to support one another, and the more we talk about these issues, the less power stigma holds over us.”

Students who need assistance can contact ORU Counseling Services at 918-495-6581, ORU Student Life Office at 918-495-7703, or ORU Security at 918-495-7750. Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services, or COPES, is available for off-campus support at 918-744-4800.

