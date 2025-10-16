The Oracle

Hidden gems to find on the ORU campus

Tiffany McCoy, Staff Writer
October 26, 2025

Known for its breathtaking architecture and luscious landscaping, Oral Roberts University features a distinctive and visually attractive campus. Students witness the unique architecture on their way to class each day, but there are a few hidden gems around campus unbeknownst to most.

Located behind the J.L. Johnson Baseball Stadium and ORU Track is a path that connects to the one behind the Graduate Center. It runs along Fred Creek, making it the perfect trail to spot baby geese, turtles and disconnect from the hustle and bustle of campus life.

“This trail is my favorite spot on campus because of how serene it is; I always feel at peace whenever I walk there,” said junior Abby Bakker. “I am always either on the phone with family or friends or listening to worship music. It is a great place to take a step back for a moment and look at the Lord’s creation.”

Looking for a place to enjoy crisp fall days? Try the patio behind the Graduate Center. Perched on top of a hill, the picnic tables provide a scenic and refreshing study spot for some much-needed motivation.

Sophomore John Manigah was introduced to this spot by a fellow chaplain, and it has become his go-to escape and study spot.

“Living in a college environment, people are always around you, so this spot is an escape where I can enjoy the beauty of campus and get work done without any distractions,” Manigah said.

During the evenings, the patio provides a great view of the stunning Oklahoma sunsets, which Manigah enjoys as a study break.

Another tucked-away study spot is the Stanley White i4 Digital Enterprise Lab on the first floor of the LRC, complete with whiteboard walls and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The i4 Lab is junior Lauren Tennison’s favorite study spot because “not many people know about it and I am able to lock in without distractions,” she said. “ There are multiple rooms and quiet spaces.”

Want to soak in the last few days of the summer sun? The hill behind Towers is the perfect place to lie out a towel, have an impromptu picnic, or spend time in the Word.

“The hill is my favorite spot on campus because people are rarely back there, so I can enjoy time away from everything going on,” senior Hope Hansel said. “I will usually go there to catch up with a friend and lie in the sun, especially after winter is over.”

The list of hidden gems around campus would not be complete without an honorable mention for the J.D. McKean Library. Junior Caleb Haines’ favorite spot is the Reading Room on the second floor.

“The reading room is the perfect spot to study because I am more motivated to work when I see other people working around me,” said Haines. “I usually sit by the window because I can usually watch an amazing sunset as I take a study break.”

