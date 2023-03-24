#ORUMBB Summit League Championship draws crowded watch party

March 8, 2023

Student crowded into the Mabee Center to watch a livestream of Tuesday’s Summit League championship between Oral Roberts University and North Dakota State University. Rylee Carter interacts with the crowd impromptu interviews. (Gabby Miller)
While the game was played more than 500 miles from Tulsa in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the ORU student section remained as lively as ever.
(Gabby Miller)
Between the cheers and chants, the campus watch party enjoyed half-time games, prizes and competitions as the Golden Eagles soared past NDSU Bison to win 92-58. (Gabby Miller)
The victory secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, ORU’s second trip to March Madness in three years.
(Gabby Miller)
Joseph Sims and Miriah Montoya play “finish the lyric” during Tuesday’s watch party at the Mabee Center. Montoya won a free coffee card from Scooters before Sims led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Montoya.

 