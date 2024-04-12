Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU

The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
April 12, 2024
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that "when you take action, the rest will come somehow." When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
March 8, 2024
Chair of ORU's Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the team's plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
March 1, 2024
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: ‘God speaks in all languages’
November 1, 2023
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students’ special diets
October 27, 2023
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
April 12, 2024
Chair of ORU's Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the team's plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
March 1, 2024
‘Some days I'll find myself crying on my bed,” says ORU graduate Gabriel Jaggernauth, explaining the inspiration for his book, ‘What God Taught Me.’ ‘That was junior year, asking myself what's going on, but God saw me through all of that.’
ORU grad reveals ‘What God Taught Me’ in recently published book
February 2, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: ‘God speaks in all languages’
November 1, 2023
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
September 27, 2024
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
September 24, 2024
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
The Oracle
The Oracle

Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU

Global Leader of Dunamis to speak on campus Friday
Joao Mesquita, Staff Writer
September 24, 2024
Anna Rebecca Gonzalez
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.

After watching a student experience a miraculous healing during a prayer meeting in Chicago, João Rosito felt a strong conviction to bring that same powerful encounter with God to students at Oral Roberts University.

 

The Dunamis Pockets Movement aims to bring a wave of healing, transformation and renewed faith to students who may have never experienced the presence of God.

 

“Dunamis Pockets isn’t a typical church service,” said Rosito, a business administration senior and Golden Eagles soccer player from Sao Paulo, Brazil. “It’s a place for revival — a space where students encounter God’s explosive power.”

 

Unlike traditional church services, Dunamis offers a dynamic and informal environment focusing on spontaneous worship, healing and personal transformation, he said. Instead of structured sermons or rituals, students engage in Spirit-led experiences that foster deep connections with God and each other, he said.

 

A movement that began in Brazil, Dunamis aims to awaken and transform souls, Rosito said. He brought the Dunamis movement to ORU after seeing the program’s impact at his junior college, Morton College, in Chicago.

 

“I felt there was a need for something different,” he explained.

 

ORU’s first Dunamis Pockets meeting took place in October 2023. Although attendance was small, Rosito believed God would work through the movement. His challenges included gaining approval from the ORU administration, building interest among students and overcoming doubts that the movement would succeed. Yet, through prayer and fasting, it began to grow, Rosito said.

 

A pivotal moment came through a collaboration with Dunamis Greenhouse, a training school for leaders in Brazil. Recognizing the potential leaders at ORU, several members of the Greenhouse team traveled to Tulsa.

 

The team spent a week growing the movement and led a Dunamis Pockets meeting in March 2023.

 

“We had over 210 people show up that night. There were 28 healings, 17 baptisms in the Holy Spirit, and 25 salvations,” Rosito said. “People didn’t want to leave. The presence of the Lord was so strong that they stayed crying and repenting for hours.

 

Among those impacted by Dunamis is Lydia Swan, a sports management junior and golf player at ORU. Swan had been dealing with severe nerve damage in her hands for two months, a condition that had left her unable to grip a golf club.

 

“I couldn’t even cut my waffles at breakfast,” she recalled.

 

It was during one of the early Dunamis meetings in November 2023 that Swan experienced miraculous healing.

 

“They started praying for me, and I felt a weight lift off. When I opened my eyes, I realized I had no pain,” she said.

 

Swan immediately began doing push-ups and pull-ups, movements she had been unable to perform for months. For Swan, the healing was more than physical.

 

“What really changed was my heart. I saw people differently, the way God made them to be,” she shared.

 

While Dunamis initially focused on athletes, the movement soon opened its doors to all students. One such student is Loren Bradley, an elementary education major who had been recovering from a fractured ankle.

 

“I wasn’t sure what to expect at the meeting, but when they started praying for me, I really tapped in,” Bradley said.

 

Bradley attended the Dunamis meeting on Sept. 13, where the prayer leaders prayed for her healing. Just a few days later her doctor confirmed that she was completely healed.

 

“I could walk perfectly fine with no pain,” Bradley said.

 

Bradley will continue to attend Dunamis meetings, drawn by the environment of student-led worship.

 

“It felt free and accepting,” she said.“Everyone was praising in their way.”

 

Rosito’s vision for Dunamis is not just for the present but for future generations at ORU.

 

“We want to establish something that lasts—an imperishable crown,” he said.

 

As the movement grows, Rosito and his team remain focused on prayer and faith, creating a space where students can encounter the presence of God in their everyday lives.

 

As Dunamis continues to spread, it’s clear that this is more than just a movement; it’s a spiritual awakening that is transforming lives, one encounter at a time.

 

Gabriel Namorato, the Global Leader of Dunamis Pockets, will speak at the ORU Dunamis Pockets meeting at 7 p.m. Friday in the Zoppelt Auditorium.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
Junior Kyrsten Dalton (left to right) directs actors Patrick Bippus and Kurt Harris while shooting a scene at NYC Pizza for a short film for Oral Roberts University’s Media Mastery Institute.
ORU film students say the Media Mastery Institute is ‘crazy’ hard work, but worth it
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that "when you take action, the rest will come somehow." When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
Chair of ORU's Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the team's plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
More in Sports
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
About the Contributor
Anna Rebecca Gonzalez
Anna Rebecca Gonzalez, Photographer