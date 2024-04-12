Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU

After watching a student experience a miraculous healing during a prayer meeting in Chicago, João Rosito felt a strong conviction to bring that same powerful encounter with God to students at Oral Roberts University.

The Dunamis Pockets Movement aims to bring a wave of healing, transformation and renewed faith to students who may have never experienced the presence of God.

“Dunamis Pockets isn’t a typical church service,” said Rosito, a business administration senior and Golden Eagles soccer player from Sao Paulo, Brazil. “It’s a place for revival — a space where students encounter God’s explosive power.”

Unlike traditional church services, Dunamis offers a dynamic and informal environment focusing on spontaneous worship, healing and personal transformation, he said. Instead of structured sermons or rituals, students engage in Spirit-led experiences that foster deep connections with God and each other, he said.

A movement that began in Brazil, Dunamis aims to awaken and transform souls, Rosito said. He brought the Dunamis movement to ORU after seeing the program’s impact at his junior college, Morton College, in Chicago.

“I felt there was a need for something different,” he explained.

ORU’s first Dunamis Pockets meeting took place in October 2023. Although attendance was small, Rosito believed God would work through the movement. His challenges included gaining approval from the ORU administration, building interest among students and overcoming doubts that the movement would succeed. Yet, through prayer and fasting, it began to grow, Rosito said.

A pivotal moment came through a collaboration with Dunamis Greenhouse, a training school for leaders in Brazil. Recognizing the potential leaders at ORU, several members of the Greenhouse team traveled to Tulsa.

The team spent a week growing the movement and led a Dunamis Pockets meeting in March 2023.

“We had over 210 people show up that night. There were 28 healings, 17 baptisms in the Holy Spirit, and 25 salvations,” Rosito said. “People didn’t want to leave. The presence of the Lord was so strong that they stayed crying and repenting for hours.

Among those impacted by Dunamis is Lydia Swan, a sports management junior and golf player at ORU. Swan had been dealing with severe nerve damage in her hands for two months, a condition that had left her unable to grip a golf club.

“I couldn’t even cut my waffles at breakfast,” she recalled.

It was during one of the early Dunamis meetings in November 2023 that Swan experienced miraculous healing.

“They started praying for me, and I felt a weight lift off. When I opened my eyes, I realized I had no pain,” she said.

Swan immediately began doing push-ups and pull-ups, movements she had been unable to perform for months. For Swan, the healing was more than physical.

“What really changed was my heart. I saw people differently, the way God made them to be,” she shared.

While Dunamis initially focused on athletes, the movement soon opened its doors to all students. One such student is Loren Bradley, an elementary education major who had been recovering from a fractured ankle.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect at the meeting, but when they started praying for me, I really tapped in,” Bradley said.

Bradley attended the Dunamis meeting on Sept. 13, where the prayer leaders prayed for her healing. Just a few days later her doctor confirmed that she was completely healed.

“I could walk perfectly fine with no pain,” Bradley said.

Bradley will continue to attend Dunamis meetings, drawn by the environment of student-led worship.

“It felt free and accepting,” she said.“Everyone was praising in their way.”

Rosito’s vision for Dunamis is not just for the present but for future generations at ORU.

“We want to establish something that lasts—an imperishable crown,” he said.

As the movement grows, Rosito and his team remain focused on prayer and faith, creating a space where students can encounter the presence of God in their everyday lives.

As Dunamis continues to spread, it’s clear that this is more than just a movement; it’s a spiritual awakening that is transforming lives, one encounter at a time.

Gabriel Namorato, the Global Leader of Dunamis Pockets, will speak at the ORU Dunamis Pockets meeting at 7 p.m. Friday in the Zoppelt Auditorium.