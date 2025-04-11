The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild
April 11, 2025
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
April 4, 2025
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.
ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star
April 2, 2025
Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati, a computer science junior, and Hayden Jones, a business management junior, want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events at Oral Roberts University.
‘Delivery Boys’
March 28, 2025
Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, a pre-med sophomore, and Abigail Sosa, an international business junior, want to create Captivated Nights to bring revival to Oral Roberts University.
‘Captivated by Jesus’
March 28, 2025
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
April 4, 2025
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.
ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star
April 2, 2025
Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati, a computer science junior, and Hayden Jones, a business management junior, want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events at Oral Roberts University.
‘Delivery Boys’
March 28, 2025
Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, a pre-med sophomore, and Abigail Sosa, an international business junior, want to create Captivated Nights to bring revival to Oral Roberts University.
‘Captivated by Jesus’
March 28, 2025
“My path has been anything but conventional,” said Dr. Marcela Chaván, who grew up in Argentina and now teaches communication classes at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Marcela Chaván
March 12, 2025
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild
April 11, 2025
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
April 4, 2025
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.
ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star
April 2, 2025
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
September 27, 2024
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
September 24, 2024
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
The Oracle
The Oracle

ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star

Joao Mesquita, Staff Writer
April 2, 2025
Max Zwerner
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.

Kory Barnett was a teenager when he first felt the call to coach.

He wasn’t chasing highlights or dreaming of the NBA. What drew him to the sport was the impact of coaching — how leaders shaped lives beyond the court.

As the son of a coach, Barnett had spent his childhood tagging along to gyms, watching leadership in action.

He didn’t just see plays. He saw purpose.

“I knew early on I was meant to coach,” Barnett said. “Not just to win games, but to build something that lasts.”

That purpose has stayed with him ever since, and now it’s at the heart of his vision for Oral Roberts University.

Once called a “rising star” by Hall of Fame coaches John Calipari and Bill Self, Barnett brings a decade of Division I experience into a program with its own rising trajectory.

After years of national attention and historic postseason success, ORU has turned to Barnett to help restore its momentum as head coach of the men’s basketball team. Barnett will bring vision, discipline and mission-driven leadership to the program, said ORU Director of Athletics Tim Johnson.

Barnett played at Indiana University under Tom Crean, helping the Hoosiers reach the Sweet 16 in 2012.

After graduating with a degree in sports communication, he jumped straight into coaching — first as a graduate assistant at Indiana, then as a key staff member under Steve Alford at UCLA and later at Nevada.

Alford, a former NBA player and longtime Division I head coach, leaned heavily on Barnett for player development and game preparation.

By the time Barnett joined the Nevada staff as an assistant coach, he was running the defense — helping the Wolf Pack reach back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and finish top 50 nationally in defensive efficiency.

“He’s been preparing for this for a long time,” said Tim Johnson, ORU’s athletic director. “And you can tell. He knows how to recruit, how to develop guys and how to lead.”

ORU is coming off two down seasons, including a 7–23 overall record and a last-place finish in the Summit League. Just two years earlier, the Golden Eagles had gone undefeated in conference play and returned to the NCAA Tournament.

Barnett doesn’t shy away from the challenge.

“This isn’t just a job,” he said. “It’s a calling. My family and I feel led to be here — and we believe this is a place where we can build something special.”

He has already begun assembling his staff and recruiting. His approach emphasizes pace on offense and toughness on defense, drawing from his experience building elite units in the Mountain West.

“We’ll play fast,” he said. “But it’s about more than pace — it’s about how we compete, how we defend, how we work together. That’s what will define us.”

In 2021, the Golden Eagles became just the second No. 15 seed in NCAA history to reach the Sweet 16, knocking off No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida.

Two years later, ORU went 18–0 in Summit League play and returned to March Madness, solidifying its place as one of the most competitive mid-majors in the country.

Head coaches from major programs took notice. Kelvin Sampson of Houston and Scott Drew of Baylor — both Final Four veterans and national champions — publicly praised the Golden Eagles for their culture and toughness.

National outlets echoed those sentiments, pointing to ORU’s sustained success, identity and ability to develop talent.

Barnett pointed at defense as one of his first priorities. ORU allowed nearly 79 points per game last season, ranking No. 332 out of 351 Division I teams.

“It starts with daily habits,” he said. “We’ll be physical. We’ll be connected. We’ll take pride in how we defend.”

Recruiting has also begun — not just for talent, but for character, Barnett said.

Barnett wants players who reflect ORU’s mission, and who see their college careers as more than just a stepping stone.

“This is a place where basketball and faith can go hand in hand,” he said. “We’re going to build a program that reflects that — on and off the court.”

Johnson described ORU’s facilities as “the best in the conference” and said the school is “uniquely positioned to thrive” with its budget, national exposure, and investment in its name, image and likeness program.

“We’re going to make this place great,” Barnett said.

More to Discover
More in Features
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati, a computer science junior, and Hayden Jones, a business management junior, want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events at Oral Roberts University.
‘Delivery Boys’
Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, a pre-med sophomore, and Abigail Sosa, an international business junior, want to create Captivated Nights to bring revival to Oral Roberts University.
‘Captivated by Jesus’
“My path has been anything but conventional,” said Dr. Marcela Chaván, who grew up in Argentina and now teaches communication classes at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Marcela Chaván
ORU junior Levi Church prepares a drink for a customer at the Divine Coffee Co. in the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.
Meet the ORU junior who runs his own coffee company
“I know our names are on our birth certificates, but there's something deeper that identifies you in the Kingdom,” says Dr. Jeffrey Voth, professor of theology and practical ministry at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Jeffrey Voth
More in News
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild
From left to right, Dr. Greg Meyer, director of the Graduate Professional Counseling Program at ORU; Dr. Renee J. Wilson, licensed professional counselor; Clay Rojas, president of Total Athlete Mental Health; and Mariah-Cauhryn L. Smelser, former professional basketball player and psychology graduate, discuss mental health challenges and support strategies during a Mindful Monday event at ORU’s Global Learning Center on Feb. 1.
‘You’re not alone’: ORU strengthens mental-health support 
Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
Daniel Kringel, winner of The Launch, holds his $5,000 prize. “The next step is to follow wherever God leads,” he says. Others, from left to right, include Aiko Gunawan, Enactus President; Isaiah Sparkman, Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Chris Hartshorn, Judge. Management Consultant at Hartshorn Financial; Alex Golimbievsky, Judge. Consultant at Alex Golimbievsky; Rick Fenimore, Judge. President and Co-founder of Trinity Chemical Industries; Kyle Smith, Judge. Partner Relationship Manager with Builders and Backers; Dr. Kevin Schneider, Executive Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Alejandrina Caamal, Project Coordinator Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Crystal Stovall, Wife of Jim Stovall and Board of Directors of the Tulsa Ballet; and Jim Stovall, Donator and active supporter of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship Jim is the founder of Narrative Television Network.
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
ORU psychology senior Amiyah Zarazua browses options at Hava Java, where students can find some menu items from the now-closed Graduate Center deli.
Panera Bread to replace ORU deli: What students can expect after renovations
Hannah Covington completed an English Literature and Spanish degree at ORU and also served the editor-in-chief of the Oracle, ORU’s campus newspaper. Upon graduating from ORU, she completed a graduate degree in English and began her reporting career at the Star-Tribune in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, area.
Misinformation and disinformation: A wake-up call for ORU students
More in Showcase
Professor Henry Ninde shares one of his own breathtaking landscape shots, guiding students through the creative process and techniques behind capturing the perfect scene.
Meet Professor Henry Ninde
“Sometimes, love needs no translation,” says Becca Halbmaier, reflecting on the moments ORU Missions teams share playing with children in South African townships.
For ORU Missions, ‘Love is a language of its own’
"It's important to see students engaged in politics because, at the end of the day, it affects them for a lifetime," U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern tells the ORU College Republicans club.
Congressman Kevin Hern tells ORU why it’s important to vote
Political science sophomore Karl Ashton (left) and political science senior Noah Jones argued against making cuts to public spending for the U.S. welfare system. “I do not see how taking a problem that is complicated and making it more complicated by spreading it around towards the states instead of just the federal government is going to fix that problem,” Ashton said during The Great Debate Lyceum at Oral Roberts University on Monday.
ORU survey on the 2024 election issues sparks ‘The Great Debate’
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU