ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years

Rolling out of bed at 2:30 a.m. for the last time, Bill Gordon made his final two-hour commute to campus with fond memories flooding his mind. After 28 years of coaching and teaching at Oral Roberts University, Gordon retired last spring.

An associate professor of Health, Leisure and Sport Sciences since 1996, Gordon never missed a day even for sickness or snow, despite the long drive to and from his ranch near Afton, nearly 80 miles northeast of Tulsa.

“My first year at ORU, I suffered a gastric bleeding ulcer,” he said. “I lost half of my body’s blood. I went into the hospital on a Friday and came back to campus on a Monday and taught classes.”

Gordon has worn many hats in the Aerobic Center, from coaching varsity tennis to teaching health and physical education class. Last semester he taught 13 courses.

“I teach Health Fitness, Graduate Health Fitness, Beginning Tennis, Intermediate-Advanced Tennis, Aerobics Proficiency, Graduate Walk for Fitness, Graduate Aerobics, Online Discovering Health Fitness I, Online Discovering Health Fitness II, Online Graduate Health, Online Grad Walk, Online Grad Aerobics,” Gordon said.

Over the years, Gordan developed deep connections with many of his students.

“I will miss my wonderful students as well as some of the friendships that I have developed with colleagues both faculty and coaches, staff members, groundskeepers and construction workers,” Gordon continued.“ I will remember their names, faces and the friendships we nurtured.”

Why is Gordon hanging up his racket now? Many students were shocked to hear of his retirement and wondered who would be taking his place on campus.

“I am retiring because last year I felt in my spirit that the Lord spoke to me and said: ‘You have fought this good fight and you have finished this race. ’I am someone who commits and does not quit, therefore I needed this affirmation,” Gordon said.

As Gordon finishes this race, he can look to the legacy of match-making, kindness and spiritual mentorship.

“As far as a legacy, it would have to be my investment in the lives of my students over the years,” Gordon said. “I do not believe that there is a higher calling than to teach and thereby touching lives for a lifetime.”

For the lives he has touched, students feel grateful for the time he has spent stewarding and sharing a shining light of joy, said A’mya Mishak, a junior in Christian Caregiving and Counseling.

Mishak took Gordon’s Beginning Tennis class in her sophomore year.

“He always tried to play Cupid,” she said, “and it made it really funny and awkward at the same time, like he played Cupid with other students, trying to hook people up.”

Even with his role as a matchmaker, the students did not stop learning while having fun.

“He always made the class really fun, like he was very brightening to the class, and made it a joy to wake up at the crack of dawn,” Mishak said. “You could tell that he genuinely cared about his students, and he was always super intentional about teaching us really how to play.”

Now after a few months of retirement, Gordon is excited to share with his students what his summer was like. Spending quality time with his family on his ranch, Gordon continues to pursue a busy and active lifestyle.

He invites his students to keep in contact with him at [email protected]. ORU still offers tennis classes with a new coach, Micheal Piper.