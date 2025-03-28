The Oracle

Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati, a computer science junior, and Hayden Jones, a business management junior, want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events at Oral Roberts University.
‘Delivery Boys’
March 28, 2025
Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, a pre-med sophomore, and Abigail Sosa, an international business junior, want to create Captivated Nights to bring revival to Oral Roberts University.
‘Captivated by Jesus’
March 28, 2025
From left to right, Dr. Greg Meyer, director of the Graduate Professional Counseling Program at ORU; Dr. Renee J. Wilson, licensed professional counselor; Clay Rojas, president of Total Athlete Mental Health; and Mariah-Cauhryn L. Smelser, former professional basketball player and psychology graduate, discuss mental health challenges and support strategies during a Mindful Monday event at ORU’s Global Learning Center on Feb. 1.
‘You’re not alone’: ORU strengthens mental-health support 
March 15, 2025
ORU junior Levi Church prepares a drink for a customer at the Divine Coffee Co. in the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.
Meet the ORU junior who runs his own coffee company
February 28, 2025
Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
February 7, 2025
“My path has been anything but conventional,” said Dr. Marcela Chaván, who grew up in Argentina and now teaches communication classes at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Marcela Chaván
March 12, 2025
“I know our names are on our birth certificates, but there's something deeper that identifies you in the Kingdom,” says Dr. Jeffrey Voth, professor of theology and practical ministry at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Jeffrey Voth
February 16, 2025
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
September 27, 2024
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
September 24, 2024
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
‘Delivery Boys’

SA Presidential Candidates: Lagadapati and Jones want to give students a voice
Ruth Kiija, Staff Writer
March 28, 2025

He considers himself to be “not the most popular guy.” When his friend asked him about running for Student Association president, Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati saw it as a joke.

That was until he received a word from God during winter break.

“I was like ‘Lord, I don’t want to do this for a position of power,’” Lagadapati said. “And He was like, ‘I want you to be My delivery boy.’ I’m not the most talented speaker, but He said,‘ If you give it to Me, I’m going to use it.’”

Lagadapati and this year’s other candidate for SA president, Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, will have a public forum at 7 p.m. Friday in the Fenimore Room in the Hammer Center along with their vice-presidential running mates.

“It’s more of a forum, not really a debate,” said Hayden Jones, Lagadapati’s running mate and a business management junior at Oral Roberts University. “It’s more of a ‘who are we,’ ‘what do we stand for’ introductions.”

Lagadapati had picked two other people as potential vice presidents before Jones became his running mate after the others decided not run.

Two days before the deadline to register as candidates, Lagadapati prayed for God to give him somebody to run with.

“The first name that came to my mind was Hayden Jones,” Lagadapati said. “He said, ‘I’ll be sure to get Raja president and Hayden vice president t-shirts because I’m in.’ That’s where we all started.”

More events on campus

Lagadapati and Jones want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events.

“A big thing we loved was the culture when we were freshmen,” Jones said. “It was totally different than today. Right now, it feels kind of corporate, kind of clean. Like people are scared to fail.”

Their ideas include dodgeball tournaments, battle of the bands and movie nights.

“Instead of having students join a specific group or be a part of a certain clique, we want to have events for everyone,” Jones said. “Something that brings everyone together that you don’t have to have a certain talent or skill, but you can just sit there and enjoy everyone’s company.”

Small groups on campus

As a goal for campus ministry, Lagadapati wants to have more “structured discipleship” through small groups.

“It’s not a one-time deal kind of thing,” said Lagadapati, a computer science junior.“ Through small groups, students can have their accountability partners that can push them towards the Lord.”

Maintenance

When it comes to campus maintenance, Lagadapati wants better shower curtains and quicker repairs.

“The students are paying for it, and we need to support them,” Lagadapati said. “I’m going to be a voice for them, whether small or big.”

All enrolled ORU students can cast votes online through Vision on April 1. The winners will take office at the start of the fall semester.

 

