The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild
April 11, 2025
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
April 4, 2025
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.
ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star
April 2, 2025
Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati, a computer science junior, and Hayden Jones, a business management junior, want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events at Oral Roberts University.
‘Delivery Boys’
March 28, 2025
Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, a pre-med sophomore, and Abigail Sosa, an international business junior, want to create Captivated Nights to bring revival to Oral Roberts University.
‘Captivated by Jesus’
March 28, 2025
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
April 4, 2025
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.
ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star
April 2, 2025
Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati, a computer science junior, and Hayden Jones, a business management junior, want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events at Oral Roberts University.
‘Delivery Boys’
March 28, 2025
Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, a pre-med sophomore, and Abigail Sosa, an international business junior, want to create Captivated Nights to bring revival to Oral Roberts University.
‘Captivated by Jesus’
March 28, 2025
“My path has been anything but conventional,” said Dr. Marcela Chaván, who grew up in Argentina and now teaches communication classes at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Marcela Chaván
March 12, 2025
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild
April 11, 2025
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
April 4, 2025
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.
ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star
April 2, 2025
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
September 27, 2024
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
September 24, 2024
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
The Oracle
The Oracle

A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson

Joao Mesquita, Staff Writer
April 4, 2025
Duncan White
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.

As Cophie Anderson walked into President William Wilsons office at Oral Roberts University, her heart raced.  

Told to “get comfortable,” she sat stiffly on the couch, gripping a pillow with both hands, trying to steady herself. 

Her nerves seemed obvious. 

“That was the most uncomfortable comfortable hour of my entire life,” she would later admit. 

But by the end of their conversation, something changed.  

She saw the love of Christ in Wilsons eyes, she said. She saw his unwavering support for ORU athletics. 

In that quiet office, between awkward laughter and affirming words, Anderson felt a deep peace. 

The official announcement came shortly after their meeting Monday. Anderson, a longtime assistant and associate coach, was named the 12th head coach in ORU womens basketball history, succeeding her mentor and friend, Kelsi Musick.  

The moment became emotional, and the players’ raw cheers of joy made it even more clear — this wasnt just a promotion. It was a passing of the torch. 

Anderson steps into the head coaching role after three transformative seasons as ORUs associate head coach.  

With a record of back-to-back 20-plus win seasons, nationally ranked scoring offenses and deep relational roots within the program, Anderson now faces her biggest challenge yet: not just sustaining success, but elevating ORU to championship heights in a new era. 

Andersons journey to this position was not conventional. She never set out to become a head coach. 

 “I was happy where my feet were,” she said.  

Her loyalty to Musick and their shared vision kept her rooted in her role as an assistant across two programs. 

But when Musick recently departed for Arkansas, the spotlight shifted. For ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson, Anderson brought more than a sense of continuity and familiarity. She brought vision, experience and faith, Johnson said.  

Her detailed plan for the program impressed the search committee, but it was her heart for the mission that sealed it. 

“Everything is written down now,” she said of the grueling interview process. “I had to dig deep. It was hard, but it brought out the vision I already had in my heart.” 

With a core group of four to five returners and key players graduating or transferring, Anderson faces a semi-rebuild.  

She’s targeting transfers with two or three years of eligibility, aiming for long-term chemistry. 

“We need a strong post presence,” she said. We need leadership. Were not rebuilding entirely, but we have holes to fill.” 

For Anderson, relationship-building and retention will be key. In an era where players can enter the transfer portal mid-season, the loyalty and emotional connection shes built as an assistant matters.  

I think their reaction was genuine,” she said about the playerscheers during her introduction. Theyre excited for me, and Im excited for them. That kind of love isnt common anymore.” 

While some college basketball programs are restructured around rapid recruiting and analytics, Anderson is betting on stability and connection. In todays landscape, that may be her strongest edge. 

“Were going to run the dribble-drive. Were going to shoot threes. Were going to make layups and push the pace,” she said. “But were also turning up the defense.” 

She calls it EAG: Energy, Attitude, Grit. 

Her goal is not just to entertain but to build a team capable of challenging the reigning Summit League champion — South Dakota State University — and breaking through to the NCAA Tournament. 

For Anderson, this job is personal. Its spiritual. Its a legacy continued, not just started. 

“I didnt get hired because Im African-American,” she said. “I got hired because Im qualified. And now, I get to be a face that young women who look like me can see and believe in.” 

More to Discover
More in Features
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.
ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star
Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati, a computer science junior, and Hayden Jones, a business management junior, want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events at Oral Roberts University.
‘Delivery Boys’
Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, a pre-med sophomore, and Abigail Sosa, an international business junior, want to create Captivated Nights to bring revival to Oral Roberts University.
‘Captivated by Jesus’
“My path has been anything but conventional,” said Dr. Marcela Chaván, who grew up in Argentina and now teaches communication classes at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Marcela Chaván
ORU junior Levi Church prepares a drink for a customer at the Divine Coffee Co. in the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.
Meet the ORU junior who runs his own coffee company
“I know our names are on our birth certificates, but there's something deeper that identifies you in the Kingdom,” says Dr. Jeffrey Voth, professor of theology and practical ministry at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Jeffrey Voth
More in News
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild
From left to right, Dr. Greg Meyer, director of the Graduate Professional Counseling Program at ORU; Dr. Renee J. Wilson, licensed professional counselor; Clay Rojas, president of Total Athlete Mental Health; and Mariah-Cauhryn L. Smelser, former professional basketball player and psychology graduate, discuss mental health challenges and support strategies during a Mindful Monday event at ORU’s Global Learning Center on Feb. 1.
‘You’re not alone’: ORU strengthens mental-health support 
Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
Daniel Kringel, winner of The Launch, holds his $5,000 prize. “The next step is to follow wherever God leads,” he says. Others, from left to right, include Aiko Gunawan, Enactus President; Isaiah Sparkman, Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Chris Hartshorn, Judge. Management Consultant at Hartshorn Financial; Alex Golimbievsky, Judge. Consultant at Alex Golimbievsky; Rick Fenimore, Judge. President and Co-founder of Trinity Chemical Industries; Kyle Smith, Judge. Partner Relationship Manager with Builders and Backers; Dr. Kevin Schneider, Executive Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Alejandrina Caamal, Project Coordinator Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Crystal Stovall, Wife of Jim Stovall and Board of Directors of the Tulsa Ballet; and Jim Stovall, Donator and active supporter of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship Jim is the founder of Narrative Television Network.
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
ORU psychology senior Amiyah Zarazua browses options at Hava Java, where students can find some menu items from the now-closed Graduate Center deli.
Panera Bread to replace ORU deli: What students can expect after renovations
Hannah Covington completed an English Literature and Spanish degree at ORU and also served the editor-in-chief of the Oracle, ORU’s campus newspaper. Upon graduating from ORU, she completed a graduate degree in English and began her reporting career at the Star-Tribune in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, area.
Misinformation and disinformation: A wake-up call for ORU students
More in Showcase
Professor Henry Ninde shares one of his own breathtaking landscape shots, guiding students through the creative process and techniques behind capturing the perfect scene.
Meet Professor Henry Ninde
“Sometimes, love needs no translation,” says Becca Halbmaier, reflecting on the moments ORU Missions teams share playing with children in South African townships.
For ORU Missions, ‘Love is a language of its own’
"It's important to see students engaged in politics because, at the end of the day, it affects them for a lifetime," U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern tells the ORU College Republicans club.
Congressman Kevin Hern tells ORU why it’s important to vote
Political science sophomore Karl Ashton (left) and political science senior Noah Jones argued against making cuts to public spending for the U.S. welfare system. “I do not see how taking a problem that is complicated and making it more complicated by spreading it around towards the states instead of just the federal government is going to fix that problem,” Ashton said during The Great Debate Lyceum at Oral Roberts University on Monday.
ORU survey on the 2024 election issues sparks ‘The Great Debate’
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU