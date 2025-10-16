The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
Pedro Martins, director of sales at Dunamis College, speaks with Dr. Grey Hoff, ORU associate vice president for international student relations, during a session in São Paulo, Brazil. Photos courtesy of Mylena Weydt.
How ORU plans to double its international reach
October 16, 2025
ORU Spirit Squad members pose for a photo with a young fan outside the Tulsa Drillers’ official team store during ORU Night at ONEOK Field.
Golden Eagles Take the Field at Tulsa Drillers ORU Night
September 19, 2025
ORU students Beck Spivey (from left), Lucas Reid and Reuben Aby discuss theology during a recent Alpha Meeting in GC 4116.
Alpha Meetings tackle tough theological questions
May 8, 2025
Dr. Kevin Schneider, executive director of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship at ORU and one of Kringel’s mentors during the competition, said the freshman’s character stood out as much as his business instincts. "There's a lot of successful people out there," Schneider said, "but it doesn't mean they have godly character. Daniel brings both business excellence and character." Now, SparkMotion is seeking pre-seed investment to launch pilot events and expand its reach. “This is 100% a God thing,” Kringel said. “I just said ‘yes’ and stayed obedient.”
ORU freshman wins Oklahoma’s top entrepreneurship title
May 5, 2025
President Wilson with newly elected Student Association leaders Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati and Hayden Jones.
What’s next?
April 25, 2025
Whether it’s watching the sunrise, getting some sun, or having a picnic with friends, ORU’s biggest hill is the perfect getaway.
Hidden gems to find on the ORU campus
October 26, 2025
Pedro Martins, director of sales at Dunamis College, speaks with Dr. Grey Hoff, ORU associate vice president for international student relations, during a session in São Paulo, Brazil. Photos courtesy of Mylena Weydt.
How ORU plans to double its international reach
October 16, 2025
Eli rounds up fans as they make their way into the Mabee Center to celebrate 918 Day.
ORU celebrates Tulsa as ‘more than just a city’
October 10, 2025
EMR 3 North chaplain Lorenzo McPherson speaks during a recent student-led worship service.
ORU students launch their own revival in EMR
October 2, 2025
Oral Roberts University freshmen enjoy pancakes together at IHOP as a move-in day tradition for Qadash, EMR men’s wing 2 East.
Freshman to freshman: ‘What we wish we knew before starting college’
August 23, 2025
ORU Spirit Squad members pose for a photo with a young fan outside the Tulsa Drillers’ official team store during ORU Night at ONEOK Field.
Golden Eagles Take the Field at Tulsa Drillers ORU Night
September 19, 2025
ORU head coach Kelsi Musick watches from the sideline during the 2024 Summit League Tournament.
‘We were right there’: Why Kelsi Musick left ORU after her best season yet 
April 24, 2025
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild
April 11, 2025
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
April 4, 2025
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.
ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star
April 2, 2025
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
The Oracle
The Oracle

How ORU plans to double its international reach

Joao Mesquita, Staff Writer
October 16, 2025
Mylena Weydt
Pedro Martins, director of sales at Dunamis College, speaks with Dr. Grey Hoff, ORU associate vice president for international student relations, during a session in São Paulo, Brazil. Photos courtesy of Mylena Weydt.

In Brazil last month, Dr. Grey Hoff went from churches to schools, meeting pastors, students and families who kept asking the same question: ‘What is ORU?’

As associate vice president for International Student Relations, Hoff traveled with international counselor Mylena Weydt to introduce Oral Roberts University to communities eager to learn more.

They spoke at major churches, shared with youth movements and hosted information sessions in São Paulo, the largest city in Brazil.

What began as a series of presentations became something more — a clear sign of ORU’s global calling and a key step in its international growth, Hoff said.

Oral Roberts University is expanding its global strategy to fulfill what founder Oral Roberts described as a mandate from God: “Raise up your students to hear My voice, to go where My light is seen dim, where My voice is heard small, and My healing power is not known, and to go even to the uttermost bounds of the Earth.”

That charge became the university’s founding vision and continues to guide its international mission today, Hoff said.

Brazil shows what happens when that vision meets spiritual hunger, he said. But ORU’s mission extends beyond one nation.

With new partnerships and international travel, the university is working to bring students from every corner of the globe.

“We have a purpose and a goal,” Hoff said, “to reach all the nations of the world and grow our international population to 50%,” more than double what it is now.

The International Student Relations office is structured for that task with counselors dedicated to Latin America, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, Hoff said.

Each builds relationships, nurtures partnerships and walks students through the admissions process step by step.

This academic year, the office has scheduled visits to Ecuador, Colombia, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Nigeria, the Philippines, El Salvador, Honduras and Canada.

On the most recent trip to Brazil, the team visited Zion Church, Paz Church, Bola de Neve Church, Dunamis Colleg, and hosted a large information session at a hotel in São Paulo.

The visit coincided with a 400% increase in website traffic and a doubling of applications compared to the same period last year, according to the International Student Relations office.

But for Hoff, the impact is about more than statistics.

“We work hard,” he said, “but we pray even harder. We’re on mission, showing up to find the students God is already speaking to.”

Nearly 27% of Brazil’s population now identifies as Evangelical, up from 21.6% in 2010. That’s nearly 50 million people, representing a growing movement, especially among young adults, according to the 2022 Brazilian census.

At ORU, students from nine new nations enrolled this fall, bringing the total number of represented countries to 174 since 2019, according to a recent university report.

International students now make up 20% of ORU’s total enrollment, with fall 2025 marking the university’s 17th consecutive year of growth.

Behind every enrollment number is a process of guidance and care.

ORU’s international counselors stay connected with students through calls, messages, and in-person visits, making sure families feel supported from application to arrival in Tulsa.

“We want them to feel seen,” Weydt said. “We’re building trust with students and families who are making a major life decision.”

The results are tangible.

Brazil contributed 46 new students this fall from all across the nation — triple the number from the year before.

“My experience at ORU so far has been amazing. I never thought a place like this existed. For me, it only exists because it was guided by God,” said João Pedro Guimarães da Motta Amadeu, a freshman from Brazil double majoring in finance and theology.

But the strategy is not only about one nation.

“The team’s ambition next year is bold: expand the Brazilian cohort to 80 students while achieving proportional growth across Asia, Africa, Latin America and other regions.”

ORU leaders believe this kind of expansion is more than enrollment management — it is obedience to a vision given decades ago.

“Our job,” Hoff said, “is to find them.”

More to Discover
More in Features
Whether it’s watching the sunrise, getting some sun, or having a picnic with friends, ORU’s biggest hill is the perfect getaway.
Hidden gems to find on the ORU campus
Eli rounds up fans as they make their way into the Mabee Center to celebrate 918 Day.
ORU celebrates Tulsa as ‘more than just a city’
EMR 3 North chaplain Lorenzo McPherson speaks during a recent student-led worship service.
ORU students launch their own revival in EMR
Oral Roberts University freshmen enjoy pancakes together at IHOP as a move-in day tradition for Qadash, EMR men’s wing 2 East.
Freshman to freshman: ‘What we wish we knew before starting college’
Dr. Kevin Schneider, executive director of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship at ORU and one of Kringel’s mentors during the competition, said the freshman’s character stood out as much as his business instincts. "There's a lot of successful people out there," Schneider said, "but it doesn't mean they have godly character. Daniel brings both business excellence and character." Now, SparkMotion is seeking pre-seed investment to launch pilot events and expand its reach. “This is 100% a God thing,” Kringel said. “I just said ‘yes’ and stayed obedient.”
ORU freshman wins Oklahoma’s top entrepreneurship title
ORU graduates celebrate at the 2024 Commencement.
Growing pains: ORU grads face reality after college
More in News
ORU Spirit Squad members pose for a photo with a young fan outside the Tulsa Drillers’ official team store during ORU Night at ONEOK Field.
Golden Eagles Take the Field at Tulsa Drillers ORU Night
ORU students Beck Spivey (from left), Lucas Reid and Reuben Aby discuss theology during a recent Alpha Meeting in GC 4116.
Alpha Meetings tackle tough theological questions
President Wilson with newly elected Student Association leaders Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati and Hayden Jones.
What’s next?
ORU head coach Kelsi Musick watches from the sideline during the 2024 Summit League Tournament.
‘We were right there’: Why Kelsi Musick left ORU after her best season yet 
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
More in Showcase
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.
ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star
Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati, a computer science junior, and Hayden Jones, a business management junior, want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events at Oral Roberts University.
‘Delivery Boys’
Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, a pre-med sophomore, and Abigail Sosa, an international business junior, want to create Captivated Nights to bring revival to Oral Roberts University.
‘Captivated by Jesus’
From left to right, Dr. Greg Meyer, director of the Graduate Professional Counseling Program at ORU; Dr. Renee J. Wilson, licensed professional counselor; Clay Rojas, president of Total Athlete Mental Health; and Mariah-Cauhryn L. Smelser, former professional basketball player and psychology graduate, discuss mental health challenges and support strategies during a Mindful Monday event at ORU’s Global Learning Center on Feb. 1.
‘You’re not alone’: ORU strengthens mental-health support 
“My path has been anything but conventional,” said Dr. Marcela Chaván, who grew up in Argentina and now teaches communication classes at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Marcela Chaván
ORU junior Levi Church prepares a drink for a customer at the Divine Coffee Co. in the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.
Meet the ORU junior who runs his own coffee company