The Beauty of Remensing

Originally published in 2020

Looking back on my first few years at ORU I never considered that I would become an editor for a top-ranked publication like the Perihelion. These years were difficult and my character, abilities and thought processes were challenged to a great extent. Sometimes I remember feeling exhausted and possessing next to no motivation to edit another article or write my own articles, but in every season, I know there was growth and enlightenment in the middle of it all. It could have been a little inside joke at our late-night meetings or the sharing of a new story. Sometimes instead it was sitting on the floor solitarily listening to new music while reading, writing and editing until my vision blurred. In the middle, there was a purpose.

Many times, we struggle to see any purpose at all in the mundane activities of our day-to-day life. We look back on certain seasons of our lives and we think of all the things we could have done or should have done differently. We’re human and we want to feel as though we belong, want to feel like we’re doing something worthwhile or maybe you don’t, that’s okay too. The title and vision for this book was cast from this idea— looking back, finding the purpose and the reason for every season. In 53 years of ORU yearbooks, 53 years of students, of everyday life there was and is meaning.

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. Plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” This verse has been my confidence for some time. Though it may seem overused, I don’t believe there is such a thing. I even have XXIX XI tattooed on my arm to remind myself of the purpose and the plan the Lord has for my life. The Lord’s heart is for good not for disaster, stress, pain or sadness, but if those things do come, the plan and purpose remain the same. There is hope even in the middle of it all, there is a future that is beautiful and fulfilling as we seek after Him.

Through this book we hope that each of you are able to find at least a single moment that makes this last year worth it for you. Even when we’ve been tired and questioned why we even chose to go to college, we can see that it was meaningful and be grateful for all the moments, good and bad, that made up the past, the 2019-2020 school year and beyond. Remembering those moments and people as the ones that have shaped us. I am so excited for you to be a part of reminiscing with us. I am proud to have worked on something that mattered filled with the people that matter. Here’s to the memories that have shaped us.

Thank you,

Mychaela Burris

Copy Editor~ 2019-2020