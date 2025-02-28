The Oracle

ORU junior Levi Church prepares a drink for a customer at the Divine Coffee Co. in the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.
Meet the ORU junior who runs his own coffee company
February 28, 2025
Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
February 7, 2025
Daniel Kringel, winner of The Launch, holds his $5,000 prize. “The next step is to follow wherever God leads,” he says. Others, from left to right, include Aiko Gunawan, Enactus President; Isaiah Sparkman, Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Chris Hartshorn, Judge. Management Consultant at Hartshorn Financial; Alex Golimbievsky, Judge. Consultant at Alex Golimbievsky; Rick Fenimore, Judge. President and Co-founder of Trinity Chemical Industries; Kyle Smith, Judge. Partner Relationship Manager with Builders and Backers; Dr. Kevin Schneider, Executive Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Alejandrina Caamal, Project Coordinator Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Crystal Stovall, Wife of Jim Stovall and Board of Directors of the Tulsa Ballet; and Jim Stovall, Donator and active supporter of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship Jim is the founder of Narrative Television Network.
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
January 24, 2025
ORU psychology senior Amiyah Zarazua browses options at Hava Java, where students can find some menu items from the now-closed Graduate Center deli.
Panera Bread to replace ORU deli: What students can expect after renovations
November 15, 2024
Hannah Covington completed an English Literature and Spanish degree at ORU and also served the editor-in-chief of the Oracle, ORU’s campus newspaper. Upon graduating from ORU, she completed a graduate degree in English and began her reporting career at the Star-Tribune in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, area.
Misinformation and disinformation: A wake-up call for ORU students
November 8, 2024
ORU junior Levi Church prepares a drink for a customer at the Divine Coffee Co. in the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.
Meet the ORU junior who runs his own coffee company
February 28, 2025
“I know our names are on our birth certificates, but there's something deeper that identifies you in the Kingdom,” says Dr. Jeffrey Voth, professor of theology and practical ministry at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Jeffrey Voth
February 16, 2025
Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
February 7, 2025
Professor Henry Ninde shares one of his own breathtaking landscape shots, guiding students through the creative process and techniques behind capturing the perfect scene.
Meet Professor Henry Ninde
February 2, 2025
Daniel Kringel, winner of The Launch, holds his $5,000 prize. “The next step is to follow wherever God leads,” he says. Others, from left to right, include Aiko Gunawan, Enactus President; Isaiah Sparkman, Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Chris Hartshorn, Judge. Management Consultant at Hartshorn Financial; Alex Golimbievsky, Judge. Consultant at Alex Golimbievsky; Rick Fenimore, Judge. President and Co-founder of Trinity Chemical Industries; Kyle Smith, Judge. Partner Relationship Manager with Builders and Backers; Dr. Kevin Schneider, Executive Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Alejandrina Caamal, Project Coordinator Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Crystal Stovall, Wife of Jim Stovall and Board of Directors of the Tulsa Ballet; and Jim Stovall, Donator and active supporter of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship Jim is the founder of Narrative Television Network.
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
January 24, 2025
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
September 27, 2024
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
September 24, 2024
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
The Oracle
The Oracle

Meet the ORU junior who runs his own coffee company

Kate Flesher, Contributing Writer
February 28, 2025
Kate Flesher
ORU junior Levi Church prepares a drink for a customer at the Divine Coffee Co. in the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.

Levi Church worked as a barista at Summer Moon in Fort Worth, Texas, for nine months, pouring lattes with the same passion that he’d one day use to create something bigger: his own coffee business. Starting a coffee business was a dream he shared with his lifelong friend and soon to be roommate at Oral Roberts University, Elijah Snider.

 

Church knew it would be difficult to start a business, but he didn’t realize how difficult it would be as a freshman in college.

 

Church decided in the summer of 2023 to attend ORU, where Snider began attending in fall of 2022 and kept Church updated on what he was learning as an entrepreneurship major. In July 2023, at a worship night in Fort Worth, the men had the idea of starting a coffee company together. They decided they would call it Divine Coffee Company, based on John 15 where Jesus tells His followers to abide in the vine.

 

“We started Divine because we loved coffee,” Church said. “We were about to be in the same major and we were in similar mindsets of starting a company so we could work for ourselves and not another person.”

 

Church and Snider roasted their coffee beans and Church used the knowledge from his previous job at Summer Moon to create recipes that were original and handcrafted.

 

“From August to November of 2023, we started marketing on social media and began doing random events that our friends were booking us for,” Church said. “In November we started doing more private events like parties, Christmas parties, worship nights, and youth and young adults’ nights.”

 

When ORU move-in day came in August, Church and Snider’s cars were filled with both personal necessities and supplies for their business such as a grinder, coffee beans and coffee cups.

 

“As a freshman, I was still getting used to living on campus, meeting new friends, having a whole new friend group, and finding my faith on my own,” said Church, now a junior in entrepreneurship. “Starting a business on top of all that was hard to balance.”

 

According to a 2022 study by the NobleReach Foundation, a nonprofit which supports entrepreneurship for recent college graduates, approximately 11% of college students already own and operate a business.

Church remained determined to be a part of the 11%, no matter how much hard work it took. He oversaw the marketing and financial side of the business while Snider handled licensing and operations. Church often posted on Instagram to reach their target audience, young adults.

 

Church found that the more consistently he and Snider posted to the Divine Coffee Co. Instagram, the more they benefited from the algorithms.

 

He also found that sticking to a routine each day helped him achieve his goals for his business, his schooling and his personal life.

 

“I had to schedule out my days really well,” said Church. “I had to spend my time with the Lord and spend my time with friends and family. I would work in between classes, whether it was 15 minutes or three hours of a break.”

 

This semester, Divine Coffee Company is now open for business in the Stovall Center on the ORU campus, where all students and staff now have the chance to experience Church’s handcrafted, original coffee recipes.

“I know our names are on our birth certificates, but there's something deeper that identifies you in the Kingdom,” says Dr. Jeffrey Voth, professor of theology and practical ministry at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Jeffrey Voth
Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
Professor Henry Ninde shares one of his own breathtaking landscape shots, guiding students through the creative process and techniques behind capturing the perfect scene.
Meet Professor Henry Ninde
Daniel Kringel, winner of The Launch, holds his $5,000 prize. “The next step is to follow wherever God leads,” he says. Others, from left to right, include Aiko Gunawan, Enactus President; Isaiah Sparkman, Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Chris Hartshorn, Judge. Management Consultant at Hartshorn Financial; Alex Golimbievsky, Judge. Consultant at Alex Golimbievsky; Rick Fenimore, Judge. President and Co-founder of Trinity Chemical Industries; Kyle Smith, Judge. Partner Relationship Manager with Builders and Backers; Dr. Kevin Schneider, Executive Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Alejandrina Caamal, Project Coordinator Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Crystal Stovall, Wife of Jim Stovall and Board of Directors of the Tulsa Ballet; and Jim Stovall, Donator and active supporter of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship Jim is the founder of Narrative Television Network.
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
“Sometimes, love needs no translation,” says Becca Halbmaier, reflecting on the moments ORU Missions teams share playing with children in South African townships.
For ORU Missions, ‘Love is a language of its own’
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
ORU psychology senior Amiyah Zarazua browses options at Hava Java, where students can find some menu items from the now-closed Graduate Center deli.
Panera Bread to replace ORU deli: What students can expect after renovations
Hannah Covington completed an English Literature and Spanish degree at ORU and also served the editor-in-chief of the Oracle, ORU’s campus newspaper. Upon graduating from ORU, she completed a graduate degree in English and began her reporting career at the Star-Tribune in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, area.
Misinformation and disinformation: A wake-up call for ORU students
"It's important to see students engaged in politics because, at the end of the day, it affects them for a lifetime," U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern tells the ORU College Republicans club.
Congressman Kevin Hern tells ORU why it’s important to vote
Political science sophomore Karl Ashton (left) and political science senior Noah Jones argued against making cuts to public spending for the U.S. welfare system. “I do not see how taking a problem that is complicated and making it more complicated by spreading it around towards the states instead of just the federal government is going to fix that problem,” Ashton said during The Great Debate Lyceum at Oral Roberts University on Monday.
ORU survey on the 2024 election issues sparks ‘The Great Debate’
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that "when you take action, the rest will come somehow." When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
Chair of ORU's Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the team's plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
Junior Kyrsten Dalton (left to right) directs actors Patrick Bippus and Kurt Harris while shooting a scene at NYC Pizza for a short film for Oral Roberts University’s Media Mastery Institute.
ORU film students say the Media Mastery Institute is ‘crazy’ hard work, but worth it
Love and theology: ORU plays matchmaker
‘Some days I'll find myself crying on my bed,” says ORU graduate Gabriel Jaggernauth, explaining the inspiration for his book, ‘What God Taught Me.’ ‘That was junior year, asking myself what's going on, but God saw me through all of that.’
ORU grad reveals ‘What God Taught Me’ in recently published book