Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
February 7, 2025
Daniel Kringel, winner of The Launch, holds his $5,000 prize. “The next step is to follow wherever God leads,” he says. Others, from left to right, include Aiko Gunawan, Enactus President; Isaiah Sparkman, Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Chris Hartshorn, Judge. Management Consultant at Hartshorn Financial; Alex Golimbievsky, Judge. Consultant at Alex Golimbievsky; Rick Fenimore, Judge. President and Co-founder of Trinity Chemical Industries; Kyle Smith, Judge. Partner Relationship Manager with Builders and Backers; Dr. Kevin Schneider, Executive Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Alejandrina Caamal, Project Coordinator Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Crystal Stovall, Wife of Jim Stovall and Board of Directors of the Tulsa Ballet; and Jim Stovall, Donator and active supporter of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship Jim is the founder of Narrative Television Network.
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
January 24, 2025
ORU psychology senior Amiyah Zarazua browses options at Hava Java, where students can find some menu items from the now-closed Graduate Center deli.
Panera Bread to replace ORU deli: What students can expect after renovations
November 15, 2024
Hannah Covington completed an English Literature and Spanish degree at ORU and also served the editor-in-chief of the Oracle, ORU’s campus newspaper. Upon graduating from ORU, she completed a graduate degree in English and began her reporting career at the Star-Tribune in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, area.
Misinformation and disinformation: A wake-up call for ORU students
November 8, 2024
"It's important to see students engaged in politics because, at the end of the day, it affects them for a lifetime," U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern tells the ORU College Republicans club.
Congressman Kevin Hern tells ORU why it’s important to vote
November 1, 2024
Professor Henry Ninde shares one of his own breathtaking landscape shots, guiding students through the creative process and techniques behind capturing the perfect scene.
Meet Professor Henry Ninde
February 2, 2025
“Sometimes, love needs no translation,” says Becca Halbmaier, reflecting on the moments ORU Missions teams share playing with children in South African townships.
For ORU Missions, ‘Love is a language of its own’
January 17, 2025
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
April 12, 2024
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
September 27, 2024
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
September 24, 2024
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’

Joao Mesquita, Staff Writer
January 24, 2025
Phillip John
Standing in front of the judges at ORU’s The Launch competition, Oral Roberts University freshman Daniel Kringel held up a bracelet. 

 

“This isn’t just a product,” he said, tapping it against his phone to display a Bible verse. “It’s a way to connect faith and innovation.”

 

At 16 years old, Kringel heard a call from God. It wasn’t just a passing thought; it was a deep, persistent push toward entrepreneurship.

 

“Throughout my life, I’ve always wanted to do something impactful for the Kingdom of God. For me, entrepreneurship was a way to create something that didn’t exist yet,'” Kringel said. “Something aligned with God’s calling.”

 

Kringel, now a freshman in entrepreneurship at ORU, felt destined to create something new — something that would impact others in meaningful ways.

 

“It’s less about a job and more about following wherever God leads me,” said Kringel.

 

For three years, Kringel carefully developed his brand, He Has a Name, starting with a clothing line and expanding to products that combine technology with faith-based connections.

 

His main product, the iConnect Bracelet, uses “near field communication technology” to create seamless, interactive connections. 

 

Kringel works with a manufacturer to produce the bracelets, which cost around $3 each depending on the order size. 

 

He has sold tens of thousands and directs interested buyers to iConnect-shop.com to connect with a sales representative.

 

With a simple tap of their smartphones, users can access music, videos, websites or exclusive content. The bracelet also provides practical tools such as event itineraries and marketing materials.

 

Designed for versatility, it bridges faith and modern innovation by linking users to a personalized selection of Bible verses and devotionals.

 

“We want to create meaningful connections and inspire change,” Kringel said.

 

He understood that success would require not only preparation but also faith in his journey.

 

“It took about a year to get everything together, and we officially launched the clothing line when I was 17.”

 

The opportunity to test his vision came at The Launch, a semester-long competition organized by the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship at ORU.

 

The Launch gives students a platform to turn their ideas into reality by pitching them to a panel of experienced entrepreneurs and business experts. For Kringel, the competition was an opportunity to showcase his company’s potential.

 

“It was a great way to connect with the school, the Tulsa business community, and the Stovall Center,” he said. “It was a valuable networking opportunity and a chance to learn from great people.”

 

The event, held Nov. 23, provided a chance for students to gain real-world experience, and Kringel’s pitch impressed the judges, including Alex Golimbievsky, a business consultant.

 

“What stood out to me was the way Daniel tied his pitch to a larger mission and purpose,” Golimbievsky said. “The product itself is impressively manufactured and affordable. I can see it being mass-produced for various industries.”

 

Isaiah Sparkman, director of the Stovall Center, sees events like The Launch as critical in developing well-rounded entrepreneurs.

 

“We want to show students that any idea in their head can become a reality with the right steps,” Sparkman said. “The skills they gain here can be replicated for future ideas, and it’s a chance to work on a business model with real-world applications.”

 

For Kringel, the experience wasn’t just about winning—it was about growth.

 

“The connections and learning were what mattered most,” said Kringel. “Winning was great, but the relationships I’ve built will help me move forward.”

 

As The Launch continues to inspire young entrepreneurs, Kringel’s journey serves as a reminder of the power of combining faith with business.

 

“Entrepreneurship is a way to fulfill God’s calling,” Kringel said. “It’s about creating something that didn’t exist before and serving others along the way.”

 

