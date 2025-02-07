ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’

Standing in front of the judges at ORU’s The Launch competition, Oral Roberts University freshman Daniel Kringel held up a bracelet.

“This isn’t just a product,” he said, tapping it against his phone to display a Bible verse. “It’s a way to connect faith and innovation.”

At 16 years old, Kringel heard a call from God. It wasn’t just a passing thought; it was a deep, persistent push toward entrepreneurship.

“Throughout my life, I’ve always wanted to do something impactful for the Kingdom of God. For me, entrepreneurship was a way to create something that didn’t exist yet,'” Kringel said. “Something aligned with God’s calling.”

Kringel, now a freshman in entrepreneurship at ORU, felt destined to create something new — something that would impact others in meaningful ways.

“It’s less about a job and more about following wherever God leads me,” said Kringel.

For three years, Kringel carefully developed his brand, He Has a Name, starting with a clothing line and expanding to products that combine technology with faith-based connections.

His main product, the iConnect Bracelet, uses “near field communication technology” to create seamless, interactive connections.

Kringel works with a manufacturer to produce the bracelets, which cost around $3 each depending on the order size.

He has sold tens of thousands and directs interested buyers to iConnect-shop.com to connect with a sales representative.

With a simple tap of their smartphones, users can access music, videos, websites or exclusive content. The bracelet also provides practical tools such as event itineraries and marketing materials.

Designed for versatility, it bridges faith and modern innovation by linking users to a personalized selection of Bible verses and devotionals.

“We want to create meaningful connections and inspire change,” Kringel said.

He understood that success would require not only preparation but also faith in his journey.

“It took about a year to get everything together, and we officially launched the clothing line when I was 17.”

The opportunity to test his vision came at The Launch, a semester-long competition organized by the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship at ORU.

The Launch gives students a platform to turn their ideas into reality by pitching them to a panel of experienced entrepreneurs and business experts. For Kringel, the competition was an opportunity to showcase his company’s potential.

“It was a great way to connect with the school, the Tulsa business community, and the Stovall Center,” he said. “It was a valuable networking opportunity and a chance to learn from great people.”

The event, held Nov. 23, provided a chance for students to gain real-world experience, and Kringel’s pitch impressed the judges, including Alex Golimbievsky, a business consultant.

“What stood out to me was the way Daniel tied his pitch to a larger mission and purpose,” Golimbievsky said. “The product itself is impressively manufactured and affordable. I can see it being mass-produced for various industries.”

Isaiah Sparkman, director of the Stovall Center, sees events like The Launch as critical in developing well-rounded entrepreneurs.

“We want to show students that any idea in their head can become a reality with the right steps,” Sparkman said. “The skills they gain here can be replicated for future ideas, and it’s a chance to work on a business model with real-world applications.”

For Kringel, the experience wasn’t just about winning—it was about growth.

“The connections and learning were what mattered most,” said Kringel. “Winning was great, but the relationships I’ve built will help me move forward.”

As The Launch continues to inspire young entrepreneurs, Kringel’s journey serves as a reminder of the power of combining faith with business.

“Entrepreneurship is a way to fulfill God’s calling,” Kringel said. “It’s about creating something that didn’t exist before and serving others along the way.”