The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
February 7, 2025
Daniel Kringel, winner of The Launch, holds his $5,000 prize. “The next step is to follow wherever God leads,” he says. Others, from left to right, include Aiko Gunawan, Enactus President; Isaiah Sparkman, Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Chris Hartshorn, Judge. Management Consultant at Hartshorn Financial; Alex Golimbievsky, Judge. Consultant at Alex Golimbievsky; Rick Fenimore, Judge. President and Co-founder of Trinity Chemical Industries; Kyle Smith, Judge. Partner Relationship Manager with Builders and Backers; Dr. Kevin Schneider, Executive Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Alejandrina Caamal, Project Coordinator Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Crystal Stovall, Wife of Jim Stovall and Board of Directors of the Tulsa Ballet; and Jim Stovall, Donator and active supporter of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship Jim is the founder of Narrative Television Network.
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
January 24, 2025
ORU psychology senior Amiyah Zarazua browses options at Hava Java, where students can find some menu items from the now-closed Graduate Center deli.
Panera Bread to replace ORU deli: What students can expect after renovations
November 15, 2024
Hannah Covington completed an English Literature and Spanish degree at ORU and also served the editor-in-chief of the Oracle, ORU’s campus newspaper. Upon graduating from ORU, she completed a graduate degree in English and began her reporting career at the Star-Tribune in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, area.
Misinformation and disinformation: A wake-up call for ORU students
November 8, 2024
"It's important to see students engaged in politics because, at the end of the day, it affects them for a lifetime," U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern tells the ORU College Republicans club.
Congressman Kevin Hern tells ORU why it’s important to vote
November 1, 2024
Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
February 7, 2025
Professor Henry Ninde shares one of his own breathtaking landscape shots, guiding students through the creative process and techniques behind capturing the perfect scene.
Meet Professor Henry Ninde
February 2, 2025
Daniel Kringel, winner of The Launch, holds his $5,000 prize. “The next step is to follow wherever God leads,” he says. Others, from left to right, include Aiko Gunawan, Enactus President; Isaiah Sparkman, Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Chris Hartshorn, Judge. Management Consultant at Hartshorn Financial; Alex Golimbievsky, Judge. Consultant at Alex Golimbievsky; Rick Fenimore, Judge. President and Co-founder of Trinity Chemical Industries; Kyle Smith, Judge. Partner Relationship Manager with Builders and Backers; Dr. Kevin Schneider, Executive Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Alejandrina Caamal, Project Coordinator Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Crystal Stovall, Wife of Jim Stovall and Board of Directors of the Tulsa Ballet; and Jim Stovall, Donator and active supporter of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship Jim is the founder of Narrative Television Network.
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
January 24, 2025
“Sometimes, love needs no translation,” says Becca Halbmaier, reflecting on the moments ORU Missions teams share playing with children in South African townships.
For ORU Missions, ‘Love is a language of its own’
January 17, 2025
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
April 12, 2024
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
September 27, 2024
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
September 24, 2024
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
The Oracle
The Oracle

Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it

Joao Mesquita, Staff Writer
February 7, 2025

Inside ORU Student Health Services, the waiting area has been noticeably fuller in recent weeks. Students walk in sniffling and coughing, seeking much-needed relief for flu-like symptoms.

 

Effie Lyles, a registered nurse at Oral Roberts University, has seen firsthand how quickly the flu is spreading across campus this semester.

 

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen more cases of flu, specifically Type A strain,” Lyles said. “We’ve also seen upper-respiratory infections like colds and some stomach issues, such as intestinal problems.”

 

The surge in flu cases at ORU is mirroring a broader pattern of sickness across Oklahoma, Lyles said. The close-contact environment on campus lets the virus spread rapidly. 

 

“This is flu season, and with students living in dorms and being in close proximity in classrooms, illnesses tend to spread easily,” she said. “The weather also plays a role.”

 

While some students try to push through, others must take time off from classes to recover, Lyles said.

 

“A lot of times, students either don’t take anything to help their symptoms or they take the wrong type of medication,” Lyles said. “We try to educate them on what they should take.”

 

While students can’t completely avoid flu season, practicing proper prevention, early treatment and recovery strategies can significantly reduce its impact, Lyles said.

 

To prevent further spread, Student Health Services have been promoting health precautions and issuing nurse passes for students too sick to attend class.

 

“We promote keeping hands clean, covering coughs and wearing masks if necessary,” Lyles said. “If students are really unwell, we advise them to stay out of class and isolate themselves for at least 24 to 48 hours.”

 

Flu-related hospitalizations have increased sharply statewide over the past month, putting strain on healthcare facilities, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

 

The Type A flu strain has been particularly aggressive this season, affecting both college students and the broader population, the Health Department said.

 

Health officials cite a combination of factors—including fewer flu vaccinations, cold weather and increased indoor activity—as contributing to the surge in cases.

 

While students often worry about missing classes, another question arises: Should they work out while sick?

 

Physical activity is not always the right decision when recovering from an illness, said Hana Clancy, an athletic trainer for ORU women’s soccer and tennis teams.

 

“They should gradually ease back into activity instead of jumping straight into full exertion,” Clancy said.

 

Rest and hydration play a crucial role in recovery, sometimes even more than physical movement, Clancy stressed. Dehydration can pose a greater risk than the illness itself because the body loses fluids during sickness, she explained. 

 

“When we have a fever, we sweat a lot, which makes hydration even more important,” Clancy said. “Fluids should be the main concern. Dehydration can be a bigger issue than the illness itself, especially for students who aren’t eating as usual.”

 

Clancy recommended sanitizing shared gym equipment, avoiding shared water bottles and maintaining strong hygiene habits — especially during flu season.

 

“Washing hands is key, especially during flu and cold season,” she said. “A great precaution is bringing your own water bottle instead of using shared bottles.”

 

With flu season in full swing, Student Health Services remain a resource for students needing guidance and treatment. All currently enrolled students may use the services at no charge. Student Health Services can be found on the first floor of the EMR dorm, NS 104, or can be reached by calling 918-495-6341 or emailing [email protected].

More to Discover
More in Features
Professor Henry Ninde shares one of his own breathtaking landscape shots, guiding students through the creative process and techniques behind capturing the perfect scene.
Meet Professor Henry Ninde
Daniel Kringel, winner of The Launch, holds his $5,000 prize. “The next step is to follow wherever God leads,” he says. Others, from left to right, include Aiko Gunawan, Enactus President; Isaiah Sparkman, Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Chris Hartshorn, Judge. Management Consultant at Hartshorn Financial; Alex Golimbievsky, Judge. Consultant at Alex Golimbievsky; Rick Fenimore, Judge. President and Co-founder of Trinity Chemical Industries; Kyle Smith, Judge. Partner Relationship Manager with Builders and Backers; Dr. Kevin Schneider, Executive Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Alejandrina Caamal, Project Coordinator Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Crystal Stovall, Wife of Jim Stovall and Board of Directors of the Tulsa Ballet; and Jim Stovall, Donator and active supporter of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship Jim is the founder of Narrative Television Network.
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
“Sometimes, love needs no translation,” says Becca Halbmaier, reflecting on the moments ORU Missions teams share playing with children in South African townships.
For ORU Missions, ‘Love is a language of its own’
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
Chair of ORU's Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the team's plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
‘Some days I'll find myself crying on my bed,” says ORU graduate Gabriel Jaggernauth, explaining the inspiration for his book, ‘What God Taught Me.’ ‘That was junior year, asking myself what's going on, but God saw me through all of that.’
ORU grad reveals ‘What God Taught Me’ in recently published book
More in News
ORU psychology senior Amiyah Zarazua browses options at Hava Java, where students can find some menu items from the now-closed Graduate Center deli.
Panera Bread to replace ORU deli: What students can expect after renovations
Hannah Covington completed an English Literature and Spanish degree at ORU and also served the editor-in-chief of the Oracle, ORU’s campus newspaper. Upon graduating from ORU, she completed a graduate degree in English and began her reporting career at the Star-Tribune in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, area.
Misinformation and disinformation: A wake-up call for ORU students
"It's important to see students engaged in politics because, at the end of the day, it affects them for a lifetime," U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern tells the ORU College Republicans club.
Congressman Kevin Hern tells ORU why it’s important to vote
Political science sophomore Karl Ashton (left) and political science senior Noah Jones argued against making cuts to public spending for the U.S. welfare system. “I do not see how taking a problem that is complicated and making it more complicated by spreading it around towards the states instead of just the federal government is going to fix that problem,” Ashton said during The Great Debate Lyceum at Oral Roberts University on Monday.
ORU survey on the 2024 election issues sparks ‘The Great Debate’
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that "when you take action, the rest will come somehow." When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: 'God speaks in all languages'
More in Showcase
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
Junior Kyrsten Dalton (left to right) directs actors Patrick Bippus and Kurt Harris while shooting a scene at NYC Pizza for a short film for Oral Roberts University’s Media Mastery Institute.
ORU film students say the Media Mastery Institute is ‘crazy’ hard work, but worth it
Love and theology: ORU plays matchmaker
Ashley Martinez, a junior in cinema, television, digital media at Oral Roberts University, believes ‘everybody needs respect, everybody deserves to be given credit’ in the entertainment industry.
ORU student and professor call for ‘respect’ in the entertainment industry