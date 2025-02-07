Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it

Inside ORU Student Health Services, the waiting area has been noticeably fuller in recent weeks. Students walk in sniffling and coughing, seeking much-needed relief for flu-like symptoms.

Effie Lyles, a registered nurse at Oral Roberts University, has seen firsthand how quickly the flu is spreading across campus this semester.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen more cases of flu, specifically Type A strain,” Lyles said. “We’ve also seen upper-respiratory infections like colds and some stomach issues, such as intestinal problems.”

The surge in flu cases at ORU is mirroring a broader pattern of sickness across Oklahoma, Lyles said. The close-contact environment on campus lets the virus spread rapidly.

“This is flu season, and with students living in dorms and being in close proximity in classrooms, illnesses tend to spread easily,” she said. “The weather also plays a role.”

While some students try to push through, others must take time off from classes to recover, Lyles said.

“A lot of times, students either don’t take anything to help their symptoms or they take the wrong type of medication,” Lyles said. “We try to educate them on what they should take.”

While students can’t completely avoid flu season, practicing proper prevention, early treatment and recovery strategies can significantly reduce its impact, Lyles said.

To prevent further spread, Student Health Services have been promoting health precautions and issuing nurse passes for students too sick to attend class.

“We promote keeping hands clean, covering coughs and wearing masks if necessary,” Lyles said. “If students are really unwell, we advise them to stay out of class and isolate themselves for at least 24 to 48 hours.”

Flu-related hospitalizations have increased sharply statewide over the past month, putting strain on healthcare facilities, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The Type A flu strain has been particularly aggressive this season, affecting both college students and the broader population, the Health Department said.

Health officials cite a combination of factors—including fewer flu vaccinations, cold weather and increased indoor activity—as contributing to the surge in cases.

While students often worry about missing classes, another question arises: Should they work out while sick?

Physical activity is not always the right decision when recovering from an illness, said Hana Clancy, an athletic trainer for ORU women’s soccer and tennis teams.

“They should gradually ease back into activity instead of jumping straight into full exertion,” Clancy said.

Rest and hydration play a crucial role in recovery, sometimes even more than physical movement, Clancy stressed. Dehydration can pose a greater risk than the illness itself because the body loses fluids during sickness, she explained.

“When we have a fever, we sweat a lot, which makes hydration even more important,” Clancy said. “Fluids should be the main concern. Dehydration can be a bigger issue than the illness itself, especially for students who aren’t eating as usual.”

Clancy recommended sanitizing shared gym equipment, avoiding shared water bottles and maintaining strong hygiene habits — especially during flu season.

“Washing hands is key, especially during flu and cold season,” she said. “A great precaution is bringing your own water bottle instead of using shared bottles.”

With flu season in full swing, Student Health Services remain a resource for students needing guidance and treatment. All currently enrolled students may use the services at no charge. Student Health Services can be found on the first floor of the EMR dorm, NS 104, or can be reached by calling 918-495-6341 or emailing [email protected].