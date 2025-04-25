What’s next?

As he saw his face on the big screen, Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati mentally prepared for his potential win or potential loss.

The words echoed as President Wilson announced the election results, “Abhishek Lagadapti and Hayden Jones.”

“I just started crying,” Lagadapti said. “Like, who am I? This university has seen some great people, and Oral Roberts was an amazing man of God. To be able to lead this university is such an honor and privilege.”

On April 2, during chapel, Lagadapti and Hayden Jones were announced as the president and vice president for the 2025-2026 school year. The Oracle sat down with the newly elected president to discuss his next steps toward his presidency and reflect on his win.

“I think through this campaign, the Lord was testing me to see if I really stand for what I say I stand for,” Lagadapti said. “I was like, ‘Lord, I’ve given what I’m supposed to, and now it is in your hands.’”

Since the election results, Lagadapti has been shadowing the current president and vice president and seeking advice from other student council presidents on different campuses. “I have a couple of mentors I bounce ideas off of,” Lagadapti said. “I’m just trying to get accustomed to the system, ins and outs, and build a rapport.”

During winter break, Lagadapti started to compile ideas for his current constitution. He finished the whole constitution after spring break. The constitution can be found in the link tree on the raja.hayden.25 Instagram.

“It’s not just to show what’s on our heart, but to keep us accountable,” Lagadati said. “Like, ‘Hey Raja, I see this in your policy, but it’s not enforced.’ I would try my best to correct it.”

Before his freshman year, Lagadapti was not planning on going to Oral Roberts University (ORU). He was shooting for top schools in his field, but he believes that it was “all a part of God’s plan” for him to attend ORU.

“The Lord knew it,” said Lagadapti. “He was preparing and building me by choosing my friends and experiences. All of that made me who I am today, and it just transformed my life. That’s what I want for every student at ORU.”

As one candidate looks ahead to the presidency, the other looks back on a hard-fought campaign and turns the page.

When he did not hear his name, Gabriel Maia thought of the confirmations from God. He thought back to his mother’s dream.

What did it all mean?

Was it all for nothing?

“I was shocked,” Maia said. “But I’m so thankful now, so light.”

On April 2, during chapel, Lagadapti and Hayden Jones were announced as the president and vice president for the 2025-2026 school year. The Oracle sat down with Maia to discuss his thoughts on the election results and his next moves.

“I don’t think I heard anything wrong from God,” Maia said. “I know he told me to run, and I know he had a purpose. The things he put on my heart for the campus, I will still do it.”

When asked if he would run again, Maia immediately answered: “No.”

“I want to stress only once,” Maia said.

Then what did all the signs from God mean?

“A lot of things don’t make sense right now, but it’s not supposed to,” Maia said. “It’s okay. I’m just so excited for the news.”

The “new” was Maia meeting new people and gaining new connections. Those things would be an aid for his future plans when it comes to leadership on campus.

“There are good people who are now walking with me,” Maia said. “They are giving me discipleship, and that’s great. I can see God’s view in every single detail.”

Although he did not get the position as president, Maia will be working on the Student Association staff. With that role, he also plans on starting a project on campus that he prefers to keep confidential.

“I grew in confidence. I grew in faith. I grew in speaking and listening to people. If I had never done this, I would not have grown in any of that. I wouldn’t be bold, because before, I was always just hiding myself. So, looking at the big picture was great.”