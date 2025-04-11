The Oracle

April 11, 2025
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild

Joao Mesquita, Staff Writer
April 11, 2025
Dr. Shannon
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.

Michael Cavenah stood in his front yard, trying to stop the fire with a garden hose, but the water barely reached six feet in front of him and the wind kept blowing embers toward his house.

At first, he planned to stay and protect his home. But as the flames got closer, he knew he had to leave. Cavenah ran inside, grabbed his house deed, called out for his cat, and took his two dogs. Then he drove away, not knowing what would be left behind.

A series of wildfires swept across Oklahoma beginning March 14,  burning more than 170,000 acres, damaging or destroying more 400 homes and claiming at least four lives statewide, according to KOCO Channel 5. The hardest-hit towns included Mannford, a small community about 40 minutes west of Tulsa, where dozens of homes were lost in a matter of hours.

Fueled by extreme winds and dry conditions, multiple fires broke out across the state that day, straining emergency crews and leaving several Oklahoma towns in crisis.

Dr. Terry Shannon, an associate professor and director of the Sport Management program at Oral Roberts University, first learned about the situation in Mannford through his wife, who teaches at Mounds High School. Her colleague, Michael Cavenah, had lost his home in the fire. Moved by the news, Shannon wanted to help and asked if any of his students would be willing to join him.

It was spring break at ORU, and most students had left campus, but Shannon knew that several international athletes from the men’s soccer team were still in town. He reached out to team captain Jakub Grzesiak, a sports management major, who quickly passed the message along in the team’s group chat.

Five players responded without hesitation — all international students spending spring break in the dorms. They spent the day in Mannford clearing debris, moving belongings, and standing beside a family in need..

“We were there for about five hours,” Grzesiak said. “It was really hard to see everything burned like that. But helping reminded us how lucky we are and how important it is to give back.”

Their day included moving what was left of Cavenah’s belongings into a storage unit and cleaning up damage from the fire. The group also spent time listening to Cavenah’s stories — some about his family, others about what had been lost.

“They were wonderful young men,” Cavenah said. “They could’ve spent the day relaxing, but they were out here helping me. And they weren’t even from this country. That meant a lot.”

While fire crews and emergency responders acted quickly, much of the recovery has relied on the support of volunteers and local residents. That’s where members of the ORU community stepped in, putting the university’s mission into practice through hands-on service.

“These guys didn’t go out there to get credit,” Shannon said. “They just went to help. That’s the kind of people we’re raising at ORU.”

For the soccer players, the day in Mannford became more than a service project. It was a reminder of why they came to ORU and what kind of people they’re becoming.

“Doing something good for someone in need—it builds you,” Grzesiak said. “You never know when you’ll need help, too.”

Cavenah is rebuilding. With full insurance coverage, Cavenah plans to buy a new home and move forward with his family. But what stayed with him wasn’t just the loss—it was the people who showed up when he needed them most.

“Hopefully, someday, someone will return the favor to them,” he said. 

From left to right, Dr. Greg Meyer, director of the Graduate Professional Counseling Program at ORU; Dr. Renee J. Wilson, licensed professional counselor; Clay Rojas, president of Total Athlete Mental Health; and Mariah-Cauhryn L. Smelser, former professional basketball player and psychology graduate, discuss mental health challenges and support strategies during a Mindful Monday event at ORU’s Global Learning Center on Feb. 1.
‘You’re not alone’: ORU strengthens mental-health support 
ORU junior Levi Church prepares a drink for a customer at the Divine Coffee Co. in the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship.
Meet the ORU junior who runs his own coffee company
“I know our names are on our birth certificates, but there's something deeper that identifies you in the Kingdom,” says Dr. Jeffrey Voth, professor of theology and practical ministry at Oral Roberts University.
Meet Dr. Jeffrey Voth
Effie Lyles, ORU’s registered nurse, advises students on flu prevention and recovery as cases rise on campus.
Why the flu is spreading at ORU — and what you can do about it
Professor Henry Ninde shares one of his own breathtaking landscape shots, guiding students through the creative process and techniques behind capturing the perfect scene.
Meet Professor Henry Ninde
Daniel Kringel, winner of The Launch, holds his $5,000 prize. “The next step is to follow wherever God leads,” he says. Others, from left to right, include Aiko Gunawan, Enactus President; Isaiah Sparkman, Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Chris Hartshorn, Judge. Management Consultant at Hartshorn Financial; Alex Golimbievsky, Judge. Consultant at Alex Golimbievsky; Rick Fenimore, Judge. President and Co-founder of Trinity Chemical Industries; Kyle Smith, Judge. Partner Relationship Manager with Builders and Backers; Dr. Kevin Schneider, Executive Director Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Alejandrina Caamal, Project Coordinator Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship; Crystal Stovall, Wife of Jim Stovall and Board of Directors of the Tulsa Ballet; and Jim Stovall, Donator and active supporter of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship Jim is the founder of Narrative Television Network.
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
“Sometimes, love needs no translation,” says Becca Halbmaier, reflecting on the moments ORU Missions teams share playing with children in South African townships.
For ORU Missions, ‘Love is a language of its own’
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
President Rylee Cater, right, and Vice President Reese Harder have ideas for growing The Nest and bringing more energy not only to basketball games but to all sports at ORU.
The Nest bring a boost of energy for ORU Athletics